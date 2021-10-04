'I stand in solidarity with you': Pooja Bhatt extends support to Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan's arrest

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and seven others were arrested on Sunday (October 3) by officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug party busted by the agency, following a raid on a cruise ship at sea near Mumbai on Saturday.

Amid Aryan's arrest, actress Pooja Bhatt expressed her support for Shah Rukh Khan.

Pooja took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, "I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass."

Earlier, actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who had worked with SRK in the 1994 film 'Kabhi haa Kabhi Naa', extended support to him.

"Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all," she tweeted.

"For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame," she wrote in another tweet.

On Sunday night, superstar Salman Khan was also spotted arriving at Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra. After about an hour, Salman was seen leaving Mannat.

Meanwhile, after nearly a day long quizzing by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths, a Magistrate court in Mumbai on Sunday evening sent Aryan Khan and two others to NCB custody till October 4.

They were arrested on charges of consuming and for possession banned drugs on a cruise off the Mumbai cost.

Apart from Khan, the NCB had earlier detained Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Seth Merchantt from the cruise.

The three were produced before Additional Magistrate RK Rajebhosale by NCB's special prosecutor Advait Sethna, who sought a two-days remand to further facilitate probe in the matter.

Sethna informed the court that the NCB has invoked sections 8(c) read with sections 20b, 35 and 27 of the NDPS Act against Aryan Khan and the other accused.

As far as Khan is concerned, Sethna told the judge that he is arrested in connection with seizure of 13 grams of cocaine, 5gms of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1,33,000 at International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:48 AM IST