'No. India is a secular country': BJP's CT Ravi claims 'India was, is, and will be Hindu Rashtra'; netizens disagree

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Monday sparked controversy after insisting that India was a 'Hindu Rashtra' and opining that not all women in the country were looking to stay single or turn to surrogacy. The latter remark was made in response to comments by Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, K Sudhakar.

Speaking at the programme organised by NIMHANS on World Mental Health Day, Sudhakar had said that there had been a paradigm shift in modern women's thinking. "I am sorry to say this, lots of modern women in India want to stay single. Even if they get married, they don't want to give birth. They want surrogacy. So there is a paradigm shift in our thinking, which is not good," he had remarked.

"Every woman is not like this. It is happening because of western influence and micro families. In India, we still have faith in family unlike countries such as USA and UK," Ravi insisted in response to Sudhakar's remarks.

Both the statements have earned the wrath of netizens who are now taking to social media to criticise the minister.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 06:24 PM IST