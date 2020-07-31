Nike Ad: Twitter user says Islam will never be okay with LGBT, gets called out

If one looks at public discourse or even social media feeds, the one constant is that there are always critics. It is nearly impossible to find or do something that everyone agrees with wholeheartedly, and this was only reinforced by the Twitter denizens on Friday.
To begin at the beginning, Nike had recently posted a beautifully edited video about how "You can’t stop sports". Different people focussed on different aspects of the video -- from praising the seamless editing technique to the presence of the Indian women’s cricket team in the montage.
The 1 minute 30 seconds video featuring Megan Rapinoe, Serena Williams, Lebron James, Naomi Osaka, Eliud Kipchoge, Caster Semenya, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serena Williams, Colin Kaepernick, Kylian Mbappé and others touches upon many current issues - from the the issues of race and equality to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter Movement.
But here too, a few Twitter users took offence, One particular scene, where a woman wearing a burqa and skateboarding transforms into a man on a skateboard holding a pride flag has some Twitter users up in arms. While some of the comments appear to have been removed, a few remain available at present.
"The Muslim skateboarding girl transitioning to a dude with a rainbow flag is unacceptable!!! It holds an offensive meaning to my religion, indicating that Islam is okay with LGBT. It is not !!!! It is a capital sin in Islam and never will be ok Shame on you Nike" reads one angry tweet.
Not willing to let such comments pass, many on social media platforms panned these critics.
"If Islam is not ok with LGBTQ then it's a shame on Islam," opined one user.
"Islam is peace and love, not hate and discrimination, go read Qurán again 'brother'" suggested another user.
"How about choosing to not support nike because they use uighur labour and not because they showed a transition," contended a third. Incidentally a study has linked the company among many others to forced labor by Uighurs.
