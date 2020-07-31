Watch: Nike ad with Indian women's cricket team is giving everyone goosebumps

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc around the world and infecting 17,237,642 people, almost every sporting tournament around the globe, from ICC T20 World Cup to Tokyo Olympics 2020, has been postponed.

Meanwhile, global sporting brand Nike, on Thursday came up with an amazing new advertisement. Titled "You Can't Stop Us," the new advertisement addresses the issues of race, equality and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 1 minute 30 seconds video featuring Megan Rapinoe, Serena Williams, Lebron James, Naomi Osaka, Eliud Kipchoge, Caster Semenya, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serena Williams, Colin Kaepernick and Kylian Mbappé, even touches the 'Black Lives Matter' movement which rocked the world after the murder of George Floyd on ‎May 25.

The powerful advertisement was reportedly shot using a split-screen frame showing 36 pairs of athletes and the transition from one sport to another. Nike said it researched more than 4,000 pieces of footage for the video. "The apparel company said the montage highlights the shared commonalities of athletes around the world with 24 sports and 53 athletes featured," read a report.

One of the montages in the advertisement also features the Indian women’s cricket team.

Watch Video: