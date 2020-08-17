Newly-built Pak airport's ceiling collapses - here's why Twitterati are trolling China

A viral video shows the ceilings of the newly-built Pakistan's Islamabad International Airport crumbling during to heavy rainfall. The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of August 14, after 56mm rain lashed out in a short span of time.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority took to Twitter and wrote, "DG PCAA has taken cognizance of the damage caused by the rain at IIAP during early hours of 14-08-20. During the heavy thunderstorm, 56 mm of rain fell in less than 90 minutes. The torrential rain was accompanied by 37 knots winds. The thunderstorm ended just before 4.00am."