Newly-built Pak airport's ceiling collapses - here's why Twitterati are trolling China

A viral video shows the ceilings of the newly-built Pakistan's Islamabad International Airport crumbling during to heavy rainfall. The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of August 14, after 56mm rain lashed out in a short span of time.
Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority took to Twitter and wrote, "DG PCAA has taken cognizance of the damage caused by the rain at IIAP during early hours of 14-08-20. During the heavy thunderstorm, 56 mm of rain fell in less than 90 minutes. The torrential rain was accompanied by 37 knots winds. The thunderstorm ended just before 4.00am."
"As a result, heavy leakage of water occurred at various points of airport. Furthermore, numerous pieces of false ceiling also dropped down at some locations. DG CAA has issued directions for a comprehensive report along with a permanent solution within three days," they added.
Meanwhile several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site to mock Pakistan and China's collaboration.
RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka wrote, "What happens when two great countries combine their excellence? Please see the state of Pakistan's Islamabad International Airport constructed by China...."
For the unversed, Islamabad's new international airport was reportedly built by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) and its bill was partially footed by Beijing. According to a report, the Pakistan's Islamabad International Airport project was awarded as a joint venture to a state-owned Chinese contractor and Pakistani firms in 2011 through an international tendering process.
In April 2017, Karachi-based English-language newspaper The Express Tribune had reported that the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was going to name the airport after Chinese President Xi Jinping, to honour him and hail 'brotherhood between the two nation'. However, Pak aviation officials had rubbished the reports.
