Amid Indo-China tensions, Xiaomi and Oppo face delays getting approvals from India's quality control agency

Amid ongoing tensions between India and China, Chinese firms like Xiaomi and Oppo are facing delays getting approvals from India's quality control agency for their goods.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), India's quality control agency, has in recent weeks delayed approvals for mobile phone components and televisions, jeopardizing the plans of firms such as Xiaomi as well as Oppo, sources told Reuters.

According to the report by Reuters, the greater scrutiny of Chinese goods comes after a rise in anti-China sentiment among Indians after the deadly clash between the armies of India and China at Ladakh's Galwan valley on 15 June.