'Never skip biology classes': Pakistani influencer trolled upon asking for 'vaccine for periods'

With such taboo surrounding the subject of menstruation, our society lacks knowledge about it. Both men and women across the world lack awareness when it comes to a subject as taboo as menstruation.

One such incident of lack of awareness regarding the menstrual cycle came out in open in Pakistan.

Pakistani content creator, Hamzah aka @dudewithsignpk displayed a placard that reads, "Make a vaccine for periods."

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Hamzah wrote, "The pain and cramps a woman goes through is unbearable for a man. If we can send a rover on the surface of Mars, it's high time a solution is provided!"