'Never skip biology classes': Pakistani influencer trolled upon asking for 'vaccine for periods'

With such taboo surrounding the subject of menstruation, our society lacks knowledge about it. Both men and women across the world lack awareness when it comes to a subject as taboo as menstruation.
One such incident of lack of awareness regarding the menstrual cycle came out in open in Pakistan.
Pakistani content creator, Hamzah aka @dudewithsignpk displayed a placard that reads, "Make a vaccine for periods."
Sharing the picture on Twitter, Hamzah wrote, "The pain and cramps a woman goes through is unbearable for a man. If we can send a rover on the surface of Mars, it's high time a solution is provided!"
An influencer based in Karachi, Pakistan, Hamzah received a lot of flak for this post. It is noteworthy that vaccines are made for protection against infectious diseases. Menstruation, however, is not a disease; it is a natural cycle.
Hamzah alleges in the comment section on his Instagram handle that he made this post as an ally asking for vaccine to relieve period cramps and pain. However, period cramps do not classify as an infectious disease.
The post has given rise to a debate about the lack of awareness about menstrual cycle among people. The post has also resulted into Hamzah getting trolled for not educating himself about a topic before making a sign about it.
The post has gone viral on Instagram as well as Twitter.
Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.
