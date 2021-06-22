Lucknow Police accused of thrashing, twisting fingers of Class 12 boy after video goes viral; Twitterati call it 'extremely horrible'

In a shocking video that is going viral on Twitter, cops in Lucknow can be seen holding a boy captive who is crying and complaining of getting beaten up.
In the video shared by journalist Jay Krishna, the boy named Saurabh Singh keeps crying and complaining that the policeman used absuive language towards him and thrashed him violently. He continues to beg to let him go.
Sharing the video Krishna wrote, "Police wreaked havoc on a 12th standard student in Lucknow. The boy was first beaten up, then his hands were twisted, fingers were twitched. The student kept pleading. The HCL outpost in charge has been accused. The student had gone out to take medicine last evening."
The journalist further informed, "The incident happened in Khurdahi Bazar of Sushant Golf City police station area. Saurabh Singh, a resident of Sathwara village became the victim of police brutality. The police kept quiet, the family is pleading for justice."
Taking note of the video, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate immediately informed in a tweet that the southern DCP has suspended the sub-inspector seen in the video with immediate effect
The video has caused a lot of furore on Twitter as many are condemning the cops involved for police brutality.
Here's what people are saying. Have a look.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)