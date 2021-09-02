'Never seen it like this': Horrific visuals of tornado, submerged cars, flooded subways go viral as hurricane Ida haunts parts of USA

The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought heavy winds, drenching rains and at least one tornado Wednesday as the storm battered Pennsylvania and New Jersey, collapsing the roof of a U.S. Postal Service building and threatening to overrun a dam on the way.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado and social media posts showed homes reduced to rubble in Mullica Hill, a southern New Jersey county just outside Philadelphia. Other video showed water rushing through Newark Liberty International Airport as the storm moved into New York on Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain in New York's Central Park in one hour, far surpassing the 1.94 inches that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri on the night of Aug. 22, which was believed at the time to be the most ever recorded in the park.

Soaking rains prompted the evacuations of thousands of people after water reached dangerous levels at a dam near Johnstown, a Pennsylvania town nicknamed Flood City.

High water drove some from their homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Flash flooding knocked about 20 homes off their foundations and washed several trailers away in Virginia's mountainous western corner, where about 50 people were rescued and hundreds were evacuated.

Water had almost reached the ceilings of basement units when crews arrived at an apartment complex in Rockville, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Social media has been flooded with horrific pictures and videos of the havoc caused by the storm. Many are posting such visuals to express their woes and ask for help from the government.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:42 AM IST