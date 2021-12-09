e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,46,66,241 with 9,419 fresh cases; 159 fatalities push death toll to 4,74,111
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 02:08 PM IST

Netizens take to Twitter to wish Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

As India mourns the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, she has decided not to celebrate her birthday.
FPJ Web Desk
Congress President Sonia Gandhi | Photo: IANS

Congress President Sonia Gandhi | Photo: IANS

Advertisement

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi turns 75 today. As India mourns the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal announced the party chief's decision on Twitter and urged party workers to avoid any celebrations.

Yet, several bureaucrats, politicians, followers have taken to social media to pay their respect and best wishes to the Congress president.

Health Minister of Chhattisgarh T. S. Singhdeo wrote, 'Wishing the President of Congress Party Smt Sonia Gandhi ji a very happy birthday. Her persona of fighting for the truth with patience, courage and self-belief gives strength to all of us even in difficult situations.

Advertisement

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin tweeted, 'On the birthday of @INCIndia President Tmt. Sonia Gandhi, I wish her good health and happiness. The decision of Tmt. Sonia to not celebrate her birthday in the wake of the death of our CDS Bipin Rawat shows her maturity and commitment to the nation, which I greatly respect.

Advertisement

Take a look at few more wishes and messages to the Congress leader, here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Praying for her long life and good health': PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday 'Praying for her long life and good health': PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 02:08 PM IST
Advertisement