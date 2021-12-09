Netizens take to Twitter to wish Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi turns 75 today. As India mourns the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal announced the party chief's decision on Twitter and urged party workers to avoid any celebrations.

Hon'ble Congress President has decided not to celebrate her birthday, tomorrow the 9th December.



Urging party workers and supporters to strictly avoid any celebrations. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) December 8, 2021

Yet, several bureaucrats, politicians, followers have taken to social media to pay their respect and best wishes to the Congress president.

Health Minister of Chhattisgarh T. S. Singhdeo wrote, 'Wishing the President of Congress Party Smt Sonia Gandhi ji a very happy birthday. Her persona of fighting for the truth with patience, courage and self-belief gives strength to all of us even in difficult situations.

Wishing the President of Congress Party Smt Sonia Gandhi ji a very happy birthday.



Her persona of fighting for the truth with patience, courage and self-belief gives strength to all of us even in difficult situations. pic.twitter.com/1MGadDaroY — T S Singhdeo (@TS_SinghDeo) December 9, 2021

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin tweeted, 'On the birthday of @INCIndia President Tmt. Sonia Gandhi, I wish her good health and happiness. The decision of Tmt. Sonia to not celebrate her birthday in the wake of the death of our CDS Bipin Rawat shows her maturity and commitment to the nation, which I greatly respect.

On the birthday of @INCIndia President Tmt. Sonia Gandhi, I wish her good health and happiness.



The decision of Tmt. Sonia to not celebrate her birthday in the wake of the death of our CDS Bipin Rawat shows her maturity and commitment to the nation, which I greatly respect. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 9, 2021

Take a look at few more wishes and messages to the Congress leader, here:

Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 9, 2021

Greetings to Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Wishing her good health and happiness. #SoniaGandhi@INCIndia pic.twitter.com/kdUQ94UdCO — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) December 9, 2021

Congress President Mrs Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday, tomorrow pic.twitter.com/U4dQrvGStC — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) December 8, 2021

I extend my best wishes & greetings to Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday. You are a source of strength for the party, your commitment towards welfare of people & your sacrifices are an inspiration. May you be blessed with happiness, good health & a long life. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 9, 2021

HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO CONGRESS PRESIDENT SMT. SONIA GANDHI JI ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OmwRMeQsEq — PRINCE PANDEY (@_SATYAVACHAN_M) December 9, 2021

Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life.



Always be happy and healthy.#SoniaGandhi #श्रीमती_सोनिया_गांधी @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/KX1zxKjbcj — AK Sahanur Barbhuiya (@Iam_ak18_) December 9, 2021

Wishing @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji a wonderful birthday filled with good health and happiness. May you continue to guide the party in all its endeavours with your grit and insight.#HappyBirthdaySoniaGandhi pic.twitter.com/lXzyU7LqWp — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) December 9, 2021

Greetings & warm birthday wishes to the longest-serving @INCIndia President, an exceptional leader Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji!

She has emerged through countless challenges always striving for the betterment of the poor & needy of the country.

Lucky to have her as our leader. pic.twitter.com/OlZYZWUWN5 — Satyajeet Tambe (@satyajeettambe) December 9, 2021

Warm birthday wishes to our inspiring leader, the Congress President Hon. Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji who serves the comman man with great honor. May you have a healthy life to serve the nation for years to come. #HappyBirthdaySoniaGandhiji pic.twitter.com/vba3GDIKYp — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) December 9, 2021

Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 9, 2021

Birthday wishes to the epitome of dignity and selflessness — Smt. Sonia Gandhi. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/etyFWdZ7Xy — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) December 9, 2021

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 02:08 PM IST