'Praying for her long life and good health': PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving president of her party, turned 75 on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: “Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished Sonia Gandhi on her birthday today.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wished her good health and long life. "Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Gadkari tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on Thursday, the party said on Wednesday.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal announced the party chief's decision on Twitter and urged party workers to avoid any celebrations.

The announcement came on a day Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

"Hon'ble Congress President has decided not to celebrate her birthday, tomorrow December 9. Urging party workers and supporters to strictly avoid any celebrations," Venugopal said.

Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore tweeted, "Another example from Congress president about her sensitivity. In respect of CDS Bipin Rawat, Congress party decided to cancel celebrations."

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:33 AM IST