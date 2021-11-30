Netizens take to Twitter to pay tributes to Sir Jagdish Chandra Bose on his 163rd birth anniversary

Today marks the 163rd birth anniversary of Sir Jagdish Chandra Bose, the Indian subcontinent's pioneer of modern science, who was born on November 30, 1858, in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. Jagdish Chandra Bose was a biophysicist, botanist, and physicist.

He was a pioneer in the study of radio and microwave optics, contributed significantly to plant science, and lay the groundwork for experimental research.

After earning a physics degree from Calcutta University, he studied natural sciences at the University of Cambridge. He also founded the Bose Institute in Calcutta, which was mostly dedicated to plant research at the time.

Bose published 'Niruddesher Kahini' in 1896, which is regarded as one of the first works of Bengali science fiction.

In 1904, he became the first Asian to receive a US patent.

'Response in the Living and Non-living' (1902) and 'The Nervous Mechanism of Plants' (1903) are two of Bose's most well-known works (1926).

In 1917, he was knighted, and in 1920, he was made a Fellow of the Royal Society.

He died on November 23, 1937, in Giridih, India, at the age of 78.

The Indian Postal Department even produced a 15 Naya paisa stamp to commemorate Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose's 100th birthday, in 1958.

As we celebrate Sir Jagdish Chandra Bose's 163rd birth anniversary today, have a look at how netizens have shared tribute posts on Twitter:

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:52 AM IST