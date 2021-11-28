Peekaboo! Baby elephant's smiling video leaves Twitter in awe; watch here

When it comes to going viral, animal's love can't be taken for granted. Several videos of cuteness personified by these voiceless creatures hit the internet and win hearts of netizens.

A video, shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, went viral and attracted love from many through flooded comments and likes.

The video shows a baby elephant looking over a wooden enclosure and was uploaded with the caption, 'Peekaboo'. The little clip candidly captures the baby elephant cutely playing hide and seek along with waving its truck in and across the wooden enclosure.

It looks like the little one is in a playful and happy mood wearing its favorite outfit - red and blue checked blanket. Not just that, the video holds in a low yet distinct whistling sound to which's rhythm the baby elephant is having some fun.

Though neither the video in its duration or the caption hints about where the scintillating sound comes from, this has let the social media users ponder and wonder what it could be that has made the elephant so joyful.

Watching the animal's Peekaboo act will surely make you smile, check it here:

'Oh my goodness!! Is there anything cuter!!?? Thank you!! Wishing you a great life little baby!,' a Twitter user commented in reply to the viral video. Another user wrote, 'That is simply the cutest thing I have seen all day!!'.

Advertisement

Oh my goodness!! Is there anything cuter!!?? Thank you!! Wishing you a great life little baby!😘❤️ — Anni Sautner (@AnniSautner) November 27, 2021

That is simply the cutest thing I have seen all day!! — travisanti1953@gmail (@travisanti1) November 28, 2021

Have a look at the comments that poured in for this cute little one:

Advertisement

Oh my heart 💖 adorable I just want to boop that trunk & give a ginormous hug 🐘 — #HellomyNameis...#💙🇪🇺 (@scorpiogirl23) November 27, 2021

Baby elephants are the best — James (@adanacabbs) November 27, 2021

Lol! Totally a cutie!! — JBabs (@LovinIt100) November 27, 2021

Advertisement

We want to come and see the beautiful elephants on 11th December.

What time does the visit start and can we book for tickets in advance ? — alice owuor (@aliceowuor) November 28, 2021

We want to come and see the beautiful elephants on 11th December.

What time does the visit start and can we book for tickets in advance ? — alice owuor (@aliceowuor) November 28, 2021

We want to come and see the beautiful elephants on 11th December.

What time does the visit start and can we book for tickets in advance ? — alice owuor (@aliceowuor) November 28, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 07:03 PM IST