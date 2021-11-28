e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 07:02 PM IST

Peekaboo! Baby elephant's smiling video leaves Twitter in awe; watch here

A video shared on Twitter showing a cute baby elephant has won hearts of many across he internet.
FPJ Web Desk
When it comes to going viral, animal's love can't be taken for granted. Several videos of cuteness personified by these voiceless creatures hit the internet and win hearts of netizens.

A video, shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, went viral and attracted love from many through flooded comments and likes.

The video shows a baby elephant looking over a wooden enclosure and was uploaded with the caption, 'Peekaboo'. The little clip candidly captures the baby elephant cutely playing hide and seek along with waving its truck in and across the wooden enclosure.

It looks like the little one is in a playful and happy mood wearing its favorite outfit - red and blue checked blanket. Not just that, the video holds in a low yet distinct whistling sound to which's rhythm the baby elephant is having some fun.

Though neither the video in its duration or the caption hints about where the scintillating sound comes from, this has let the social media users ponder and wonder what it could be that has made the elephant so joyful.

Watching the animal's Peekaboo act will surely make you smile, check it here:

'Oh my goodness!! Is there anything cuter!!?? Thank you!! Wishing you a great life little baby!,' a Twitter user commented in reply to the viral video. Another user wrote, 'That is simply the cutest thing I have seen all day!!'.

Have a look at the comments that poured in for this cute little one:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 07:03 PM IST
