Watch video: Pet prepares pumpkin pie enjoying Thanksgiving, netizens appreciate

A video featuring an Australian Shephard baking a yummy dish for Thanksgiving has gone viral on social media and is making viewers smile. The video fetched one million views within a day along with 117,249 likes.

If you are wondering on how could a dog get to cook a delicacy, this video can leave you amazed. Just like you, several across the internet couldn't believe their eye on seeing a pet dog named 'Secret' preparing pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving.

In the video, Secret is seen systematically getting set and explaining the recipe just like any human Youtuber would do like. Secret began by placing to the kitchen platform all the ingredients from the fridge and then added oats and eggs to a bowl. The chef dog then went on to mix the pumpkin puree and bakes it. After it's ready, she shared a glimpse of the pumpkin pie. No sooner in the video, Secret can be seen enjoying a piece of the pie with a dollop of cream.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone! We have so much to be thankful for (sic),” read the Instagram video caption.

Instagram users having expressed their love for the chef Secret in comments. “Happy Thanksgiving Secret, love you smart girl (sic),” a user wrote. “Happy Thanksgiving! I'm thankful for the joy you both bring, and that you have each other (sic),” another comment read.

Take a look at the video that's won hearts of not just foodies and dog lovers, but many across social media:

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:56 PM IST