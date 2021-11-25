e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 02:21 PM IST

Watch Video: Dadaji dances with foreigner on Salman Khan's O O Jane Jana, netizens applaud

'Dadaji ka dance' video has got liked by several netizens, people have enjoyed the elderly dance to the Bollywood song along with a foreigner on Indian streets.
FPJ Web Desk
A video showing a foreign man dancing along an elderly Indian on a popular Bollywood song has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a foreigner can be seen showing off his dance moves in India and an where an elderly 'dadaji' joins him to add to more fun. As they both groove to the beats of O O Jane Jana from the Salman Khan-Kajol film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, crowd gathers around them to watch and cheer.

The video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘@sudhirdandotiya’ a few days ago. Netizens replied to the tweet applauding the ‘dadaji’ for his energetic dance steps.

A Twitter user said, “Keep it up Dadu!”. While another Twitter user said, “Ye hamare dadaji he bhartiya dadaji..."

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 02:22 PM IST
