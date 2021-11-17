e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:45 AM IST

Netizens take to Twitter to pay homage to Bal Thackeray on his ninth death anniversary

FPJ Web Desk
The 9th death anniversary of one of Maharashtra’s most recognisable figures, Bal Thackeray or Balasaheb Thackeray, will be observed today, on November 17, Wednesday.

He was born on January 23, 1926. Thackeray began his career as a political cartoonist with the Free Press Journal. Thackeray used his cartoons to further his political agenda. His cartoons were also featured in The Times of India's Sunday edition.

In 1960, he founded Marmik, a political monthly. Thackeray pushed against the growing influence of non-Marathis in Mumbai through Marmik.

He founded the Shiv Sena party in 1966 to fight for Maharashtrian interests in Mumbai's political and professional scene.

Thackeray died of heart arrest on November 17, 2012 in Mumbai.

For nearly eight decades, the Shiv Sena chief led a long, exciting, and significant life. The seeds for his future prominence were planted in his home when he was born on June 19, 1926, to Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, a journalist and cartoonist.

His father was a social activist who supported the Maharashtra Samyukta Movement. The ideology's goal was to create a separate and distinct state for Marathi speakers from the rest of the country.

As we remember 'Balasaheb' on his death anniversary today, have a look at how netizens have paid their tributes to the Shivsena founder on Twitter:

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:45 AM IST
