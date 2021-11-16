Watch: Biker’s close call as he loses his balance while trying to overtake truck

While going from Srinagar to Ladakh, a motorcycle rider narrowly avoided an accident. He lost control of his bike as he rode through the narrow parts of the Zojila pass behind a truck loaded with iron pipes.

Due to recent rains, the area was slick and muddy. As he tried to regain control, the rider reached the path's edge and was about to fall off, but he pulled over just in time. On his camera, the biker behind him captured the hair-raising moment.

The Zojila pass, which connects the Kashmir valley and Ladakh, is regarded as one of the world's most perilous mountain passes.

The video clip that was later posted on YouTube, starts with both the bikers bikers riding behind the truck and admiring the spectacular scenery of the snow-covered mountains over a long stretch of road.

One of them suddenly decides to overtake the truck from the cliff's edge, right after which he is cautioned by the other rider.

"Dekh ke (be careful)," he warns.

The first rider abandons the idea but continues to drive along the edge since he can't gain enough room to get past the truck.nHe approaches dangerously close to the iron pipes and unfortunately loses his balance before he realises it. He bends over the cliff after failing to balance the fully loaded motorcycle.

Have a look at the video here:

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:52 PM IST