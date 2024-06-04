Netizens Mark 2024 LS Election Results Day With Hilarious Memes

2024 LS Election Results Day Memes |

Netizens rushed to X to mark the big day in the 'Dance of democracy' in India. On the results day for the Lok Sabha polls 2024, internet users shared hilarious messages and memes on social media. Popular meme templates from movies topped the people's collection.

While some posted memes to merely enjoy the scenario, others tried to cool down themselves during the tense phase of the election results. Regardless of the scene, the internet became home to hundreds of funny memes with respect to Lok Sabha election results 2024.

Check few memes below

Epic meme scenes from movies shared online

Remember the funny scene from Paresh Rawal's movie 'Phir Hera Pheri' which gave the epic dialogue "Mereko toh aisa dhak dhak horela hai?" It became one of the memes shared by X users. Alongside, there were memes from the popular web series Panchayat and many more.

People admitted that the day holds a special significance and was worth ditching routine habits. On the election day, sleepy owls revealed about compromising on their lazy sleep time to witness the live results. Notably, the ECI started counting the votes from 8 AM on June 4 and netizens shared memes of tuning into news channels for constant updates. It seemed like they had a FOMO over election results, which made them wake up early to run through it without fail. The 'Me on normal day vs Me on election day' was a memes that surfaced in this regard.

Also, some memes not only made netizens laugh but also reflect deeper. Noting that some find it difficult to open up and closely interact with parents, especially their fathers, X users suggested that election results made made it easier for them converse. A meme inspired from the popular show Panchayat was posted online, referring to how the results period became a talk point between a person and their father. The meme was captioned to read, "Mein aur mere pitaji election results dekhte hue..."

Mein aur mere Pitaji election results dekhte hue#ElectionsResults pic.twitter.com/c9qRJDyiYE — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) June 4, 2024

That wasn't all. There were many more memes that rolled out on the social media platform. One of the memes was dropped in the form of a video, of course, an edited one. It showed an alleged reporter questioning PM Modi over the '400 paar' target and the Bharatiya Janata Party's ability to achieve it.

Ye Kya se kya ho gaya Modi ji 🥹#electionresult

pic.twitter.com/AsXYvm99DY — ShaCasm  (@MehdiShadan) June 4, 2024

Election results day 2024

The Lok Sabha elections in India took place in seven phases in the months of April and May. The exit polls were conducted on June 1, followed by the final results on June 4. The Election Commission of India started counting the votes on 8 AM, and the results suggesting which party will form the central government and bring their PM candidate to power will be out by Tuesday evening.