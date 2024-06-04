Bangalore Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Tejasvi Surya Leading; Will Saffron Party Win Again?

BJP MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya Leads
Early trends showed BJP MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya leading. The initial vote counting data, which pointed out BJP Yuva leader's lead, came out as a comforting sight for supporters of the Saffron Party.
Notably, earlier on the election result day, June 4, the BJP candidate was seen offering prayers. Visuals from the same have surfaced online.
Will IT Hub Of India Cheer For BJP Again?
Bangalore, the IT hub of India has been seen cheering for and bringing electoral success for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the past Lok Sabha polls, while the city has supported Congress during the state assembly elections. Will the city continue to favour PM Narendra Modi-led party in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as well?
Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The state voted across its 28 constituencies in two phases, April 26 and May 7. People of Bangalore exercised their right to vote in the second phase of the elections in India. The voter turnout for Bangalore central, Bangalore rural, Bangalore south, and Bangalore north ranged between were 54.06 percent, 68.30 percent, 53.17 percent, and 54.45 percent, respectively.