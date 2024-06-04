 Bangalore Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Tejasvi Surya Leading; Will Saffron Party Win Again?
e-Paper Get App
HomeElections-2018Bangalore Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Tejasvi Surya Leading; Will Saffron Party Win Again?
Live Updates

Bangalore Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Tejasvi Surya Leading; Will Saffron Party Win Again?

People of Bangalore exercised their right to vote in the second phase.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
article-image
04 June 2024 08:26 AM IST

BJP MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya Leads

Early trends showed BJP MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya leading. The initial vote counting data, which pointed out BJP Yuva leader's lead, came out as a comforting sight for supporters of the Saffron Party.

Notably, earlier on the election result day, June 4, the BJP candidate was seen offering prayers. Visuals from the same have surfaced online.

04 June 2024 08:26 AM IST

Will IT Hub Of India Cheer For BJP Again?

Bangalore, the IT hub of India has been seen cheering for and bringing electoral success for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the past Lok Sabha polls, while the city has supported Congress during the state assembly elections. Will the city continue to favour PM Narendra Modi-led party in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as well?

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The state voted across its 28 constituencies in two phases, April 26 and May 7. People of Bangalore exercised their right to vote in the second phase of the elections in India. The voter turnout for Bangalore central, Bangalore rural, Bangalore south, and Bangalore north ranged between were 54.06 percent, 68.30 percent, 53.17 percent, and 54.45 percent, respectively.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangalore Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Tejasvi Surya Leading; Will Saffron...

Bangalore Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Tejasvi Surya Leading; Will Saffron...

Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Underway At 70 Centres

Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Underway At 70 Centres

Mumbai North Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Bhushan Patil, Congress vs Piyush Goyal, BJP -...

Mumbai North Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Bhushan Patil, Congress vs Piyush Goyal, BJP -...

Medinipur Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Candidates, Previous Results & Trends

Medinipur Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Candidates, Previous Results & Trends

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: MVA Leads On 7 Seats, Mahayuti On 4 As Per Latest...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: MVA Leads On 7 Seats, Mahayuti On 4 As Per Latest...