Netizens in nostalgia as Nirvana's album 'Nevermind' turns 30 today

Today marks 30 years of Nirvana's second studio album, 'Nevermind' which was released on September 24, 1991, by DGC Records. The album shows a considerable shift from the band's debut album, Bleach, since it has a more polished, radio-friendly sound than their previous work.

'Nevermind' has undergone multiple re-releases and anniversary special editions in the 30 years after it was first released. The record has become a visual icon of alternative popular culture, in addition to being extremely influential musically, but at the same time was a commercial success that was quite unexpected as it made its way to number one on the US Billboard 200 in January 1992, selling around 300,000 copies per week at the time.

Robert Fisher, the record label's art director, was said to be inspired by Kurt Cobain's fascination with underwater births and so he hired photographer Kirk Weddle to create a conceptually linked image.

As the world celebrates #30YearsOfNevermind, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to share their experiences with the album and nostalgia with its songs.

Nevermind is widely credited with resurrecting punk culture among Generation X teenagers and young adults. It was also responsible for delivering grunge and alternative rock music to a wider audience, as well as ending hair metal's reign of terror.

The National Recording Registry, which collects "culturally, historically, or artistically important" sound recordings, added it to the National Recording Registry in 2004, making it one of the most lauded albums in music history.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 04:45 PM IST