e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

CBI takes over investigation into the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, constitutes probe team
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 02:11 PM IST

Watch: Coldplay X BTS new single #MyUniverse out; Army call it 'collab of the century'

Korean pop sensation BTS has finally released highly awaited collab single, ‘My Universe’ with British band Coldplay.
Dhea Eapen
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

The wait is finally done, and the moment all the BTS and Codplay fans were waiting for, is finally here. Korean pop sensation BTS has finally released highly awaited collab single, ‘My Universe’ with British band Coldplay at 1 pm KST. The single, featuring both English and Korean lyrics, is produced by Max Martin, and is about love.

Here's the link to the entire video:

The song "My Universe" is the latest single from Coldplay's upcoming studio album Music of the Spheres, which will be released on October 15 by Atlantic Records. The band previously released "Coloratura" in July and "Higher Power," the album's first single, in May.

Ever since the lyric video was released, Coldplay and BTS fans are finding it really hard to keep calm as they continue to listen to the song on loop!

Have a look at how fans have reacted after the release of 'My Universe':

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Coldplay had earlier surprised his fans by releasing a teaser for their debut collaboration with K-Pop sensation BTS. The teaser was released on their official Twitter account in an attempt to provide some insight into the much awaited project, ahead of the much-anticipated collaboration's release that took place today,

ALSO READ

'Gave me goosebumps': Armaan Malik wins netizens' hearts with new single #Barsaat and his acting

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 01:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal