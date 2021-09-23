'Gave me goosebumps': Armaan Malik wins netizens' hearts with new single #Barsaat and his acting

Chocolate boy Armaan Malik has yet again managed to tug at heartstrings as he released his new single Barsaat on Thursday evening. The song that features the singer himself has crossed over 92,000 views within less than 3 hours.
Armaan below his music video told his fans, 'Barsaat talks about a feeling between a couple where : “not everything is right, not everything is wrong, sometimes it’s just in between and you’re like how long will it go on. The lyrics and the rain are representative of these exact emotions - of turmoil that individuals often go through while facing challenging situations in a relationship."
He added, "On a work front, this has been my first time collaborating with Amaal and dad (Daboo Malik) on the same project. To watch them & learn from them, while singing to their direction, has been truly amazing - and for this reason, this project will always be extremely close to my heart."
Have a look at the video, if you haven't yet:
Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.
These scenes gave me literal goosebumps! WHAT A PHENOMENAL PERFORMANCE @ArmaanMalik22! 👏🏻👑 I- #BarsaatOutNow pic.twitter.com/WisHmEdsL2— Raidah loves Barsaat (@Raidaaah_) September 23, 2021
Can we take a moment to appreciate @ArmaanMalik22 's incredible acting 🙌#Barsaat #BarsaatOutNow— Arya// B A R S A A T 🌧☔ (@armaanian_arya) September 23, 2021
(ps : how cute he is 🥺🧿🤍) pic.twitter.com/0v4kdxpwwz
Two completely contrasting emotions in one MV. This is Armaan Malik for you❤️— Debangi 🌈 (@debangi_03) September 23, 2021
Sometimes I wonder how multi-talented you're!#BarsaatOutNow pic.twitter.com/KJnTs2kml5
This is going to be me 🥺👇— Vaibhavi loves BARSAAT 🌧️ (@Vaiibhhaviii) September 23, 2021
After watching Barsaat's MV I can't stop watching it again and again #BarsaatOutNow pic.twitter.com/K7a9KwyJf5
Armaan is good actor as well the way he expressed all the emotions ufff— Isha loves BARSAAT ☔ (@IshaPragati04) September 23, 2021
No words No words 😭 @ArmaanMalik22 I'm amazed by your master work .....
Lot's of love ❤️#BarsaatOutNow https://t.co/C96VtrfqMI
I'm in love with #Barsaat 🌧️❤️#BarsaatOutNow ☔ pic.twitter.com/c8q8n9EIWx— Preet loves BARSAAT 🌧️ (@Preet_Armaalian) September 23, 2021
.@ArmaanMalik22 Deserves the best actor award 💙 I'm speechless Armaan...🌨#BarsaatOutNow pic.twitter.com/GUCjT3PdjL— BARSAAT (@SakshiJain25_) September 23, 2021
BRB crying 😭❤️ Armaan ! I'm speechless , the MV gave goosebumps. I can't express by mere words what a beautiful song it is !!!!#BarsaatOutNow pic.twitter.com/kU6syhNxxM— Debangi loves BARSAAT ☔ (@AM_debangi_03) September 23, 2021
My goodness! @ArmaanMalik22 made me speechless.— Tasnim loves BARSAAT☔ (@TasnimRahman29) September 23, 2021
THIS IS SO FREAKIN' BEAUTIFUL 😭🤍#BarsaatOutNow pic.twitter.com/g01rPAZGyM
Armaan Malik, a versatile singer? NO— prasiddhi 🌧 (@prasiddhii__) September 23, 2021
Armaan Malik, a versatile singer AND a versatile actor.#Barsaat #BarsaatOutNow @ArmaanMalik22 pic.twitter.com/26HoZ3VDqQ
Armaan, who is also the brother of music composer Amaal Malik is known for his singing in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, and even Malayalam. The star previously represented by Universal Music India, is now signed on by T-Series.
