Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 04:07 PM IST

'Gave me goosebumps': Armaan Malik wins netizens' hearts with new single #Barsaat and his acting

Multilingual singer Armaan Malik released his new single 'Barsaat' on all music and video streaming platforms and has yet again managed to steal hearts.
FPJ Web Desk
Chocolate boy Armaan Malik has yet again managed to tug at heartstrings as he released his new single Barsaat on Thursday evening. The song that features the singer himself has crossed over 92,000 views within less than 3 hours.

Armaan below his music video told his fans, 'Barsaat talks about a feeling between a couple where : “not everything is right, not everything is wrong, sometimes it’s just in between and you’re like how long will it go on. The lyrics and the rain are representative of these exact emotions - of turmoil that individuals often go through while facing challenging situations in a relationship."

He added, "On a work front, this has been my first time collaborating with Amaal and dad (Daboo Malik) on the same project. To watch them & learn from them, while singing to their direction, has been truly amazing - and for this reason, this project will always be extremely close to my heart."

Have a look at the video, if you haven't yet:

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Armaan, who is also the brother of music composer Amaal Malik is known for his singing in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, and even Malayalam. The star previously represented by Universal Music India, is now signed on by T-Series.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 04:10 PM IST
