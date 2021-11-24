Netizens have had enough of the #UrbanDictionary trend on Instagram; these memes prove it all, have a look

There's never a day when Instagram doesn't get to witness trends that go viral in no time. Over the past few days, people are now on cloud 9 as they seek definitions of their names as described by Urban Dictionary.

Unlike other dictionaries, Urban Dictionary, which was developed in 1999 by Aaron Peckham as a crowdsourced dictionary for mainly slang words. This essentially is made up of entries submitted by anyone, with definitions for a variety of made-up words included in the online resource.

This trend that appears to have started on Instagram took absolutely no time to go viral. If you pay attention, these dictionary entries have probably even appeared on your own page in the last few days.

The question "Show us ur name in Urban Dictionary" went viral after being started by Instagram user @bymayuuu. 2.9 million people have contributed to the sticker since then.

However, as each trend has its peak time of popularity, it also has its 'doom' time where people finally get fed up of seeing others give in to the trend, over and over again. Seems like this particular trend has already reached the dead phase, and so netizens have taken to Twitter demanding fellow users to put an end to the trend.

Have a look at a few reactions, which even include hilarious memes:

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 04:24 PM IST