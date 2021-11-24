Amol Palekar turns 77: Fans extend birthday wishes to the 'Hero of common man movies'

Amol Palekar, famously known as the best 'common man' actor with impeccable comedy skills, turns 77 today. An actor, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, started his acting career with the Marathi film Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe directed by Satyadev Dubey. He then appeared in Basu Chatterjee’s film Rajnigandha in 1974.

As an actor, Palekar was most prominent for over a decade from the 70s. His image as the boy next door contrasted with larger than life heroes prevalent in Indian Cinema. In his career, he received a one Filmfare and six States awards as Best actor.

Golmaal remains Amol’s most iconic performance till date. The movie has brilliant combination of Utpal Dutt and Amol, which make it an all-time classic. In the movie, Amol played a double role as chalk and cheese as Ramprasad Sharma and Laxmanprasad Sharma to save his job. The chemistry between Palekar and Dutt was blockbuster. Songs like ‘Aane wala Pal jane wala hai’ and ‘Gol maal hai bhai sab gol maal hain’ still mesmerise audience.

As we celebrate the actor's 77th birthday today, have a look at how fans have paid their tributes on Twitter:

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:09 PM IST