‘I am indeed disappointed’: Rubina Dilaik calls out ‘pseudo fans’ bothered by her weight gain

Popular television actress and ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik, penned a comprehensive note on social media, calling out her ‘pseudo fans’, who have been sending her hate mails and leaving the fandom because of her weight, sartorial choices and work opportunities.

Expressing her disappointment, Rubina wrote, Dear well Wishers/ PSEUDO FANS, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages , you don’t see my worth if I don’t hire a PR or if I don’t tip paps for spotting … you are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now , I don’t wear good (designer) clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects …. Well, I am indeed disappointed that, FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work ….. But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. IT’S MY LIFE and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life! PS:- I respect my fans, so don’t call yourself my FAN!”

Rubina, who battled coronavirus a few months ago, had previously opened up about how she struggled to shed extra kilos that she gained after contracting the virus.

"M Learning to love myself again after realising, a perfect, lean body doesn't define who I am......I gained 7kgs post my covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but..," she wrote on Instagram.

Rubina also emphasised the need of loving your body no matter what.

"So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am currently practicing)! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks.... Be kind to your body," she added.

On work front, Rubina recently featured in the music video titled 'Shah Rukh Khan'.

The song is sung by Inder Chahal, written by Babbu and with music by Sharry Nexus. It is a song in which the girl seeks time and attention from her boyfriend.

Produced by Desi Music Factory, the music video is available on YouTube channel Play DMF.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:42 AM IST