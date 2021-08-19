e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Calcutta High Court orders court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:02 PM IST

Netizens confuse day of mourning for festival; wish 'happy Muharram' to Muslims

Unlike other Islamic events, where celebrations and festivities are major part of the Muslim festivals, Muharram on the other hand, is the month of mourning and praying.
FPJ Web Desk
Portrait of an Iranian man mourning for Imam Hossein in the holy month of Muharram. | Photo: Unsplash/@alifekri

Portrait of an Iranian man mourning for Imam Hossein in the holy month of Muharram. | Photo: Unsplash/@alifekri

Advertisement

On Thursday, as Muslims observed Muharram, many people including political parties confused the day of mourning for a festival and wished 'happy Muharram'.

A post shared on Instagram shows official Twitter handles of Indian Youth Congress and BJP Arunachal Pradesh wishing people a happy Muharram.

One quick look at Twitter shows scores of people wishing a happy Muharram to Muslims including brands and politicians.

Advertisement
Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the month of Muharram is the first month of the Islamic Calendar when Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed along with his family by Yazid, who was the second caliph of the Umayyad empire.

According to Islamic historians, the event, remembered for Hussain’s supreme sacrifice, occurred in 680 AD, on the tenth day of Muharram (Ashura).

Hussain, with a faithful army of 72, including women and children were slaughtered in the heat of Karbala (Iraq) by a trained army of over 10,000 men.

Unlike other Islamic events, where celebrations and festivities are major part of the Muslim festivals, Muharram on the other hand, is the month of mourning and praying.

Muslims begin mourning from the first night of the Muharram which continues for ten nights, climaxing on the Day of Ashura. On Ashura, Shias mourn Imam’s death by self-flagellating, to remember the sufferings of Imam Hussain.

ALSO READ

Bank holiday today on account of Muharram; check details for days banks are shut in August

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal