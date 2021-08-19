Netizens confuse day of mourning for festival; wish 'happy Muharram' to Muslims

Advertisement

On Thursday, as Muslims observed Muharram, many people including political parties confused the day of mourning for a festival and wished 'happy Muharram'.

A post shared on Instagram shows official Twitter handles of Indian Youth Congress and BJP Arunachal Pradesh wishing people a happy Muharram.

Loading View on Instagram

One quick look at Twitter shows scores of people wishing a happy Muharram to Muslims including brands and politicians.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the month of Muharram is the first month of the Islamic Calendar when Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed along with his family by Yazid, who was the second caliph of the Umayyad empire.

According to Islamic historians, the event, remembered for Hussain’s supreme sacrifice, occurred in 680 AD, on the tenth day of Muharram (Ashura).

Hussain, with a faithful army of 72, including women and children were slaughtered in the heat of Karbala (Iraq) by a trained army of over 10,000 men.

Unlike other Islamic events, where celebrations and festivities are major part of the Muslim festivals, Muharram on the other hand, is the month of mourning and praying.

Muslims begin mourning from the first night of the Muharram which continues for ten nights, climaxing on the Day of Ashura. On Ashura, Shias mourn Imam’s death by self-flagellating, to remember the sufferings of Imam Hussain.

ALSO READ Bank holiday today on account of Muharram; check details for days banks are shut in August

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:02 PM IST