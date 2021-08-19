Bank holiday today on account of Muharram; check details for days banks are shut in August

Advertisement

The banks are shut today due to Muharram. It will be celebrated in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had released the list of mandated holidays for August which comes with a total of 15 holidays to lenders across India. These holidays are bifurcated in two parts- there are a total of 8 days of official leave and the rest of the 7 are weekend leaves including Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of holidays, these leaves come under three formal brackets – ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ or ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. This list in particular comes under the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’.

In August, banks will see back to back holidays this month in terms of leaves due to regional festivals celebrated across the country.

On 20 August, banks will be closed in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram on the account of Onam. On 21 August, banks will remain shut in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi on the occasion of Thiruvonam.

Along with these, the fifth holiday include Sunday on 22 August. The festival of Raksha Bandhan will also be celebrated on 22 August which happens to fall on Sunday

On August 30, banks will be shut in many states on account of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi. It will be celebrated across Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok.

List of holidays

August 21: Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

August 22: Sunday

August 23: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

August 28: Fourth Saturday

August 29: Sunday

August 30: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

August 31: Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 09:45 AM IST