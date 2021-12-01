Netizens are no longer enjoying #MumbaiRains and the Twitterverse proves just that; have a look

Unseasonal rains returned to Mumbai yesterday after a brief pause, and netizens don't seem to be enjoying it even a bit.

Heavy rains are forecast in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on Wednesday, prompting a yellow alert.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over Eastcentral Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast during next 24 hours. A Western Disturbance lies as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies roughly along Long. 58 degree E to the north of Lat. 15 degree N,” the IMD tweeted on Tuesday.

“Under the influence of these systems: Fairly widespread/widespread rain/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region, north Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on December 1 and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region and north Madhya Maharashtra on December 2,” tweeted.

This led to Mumbaikars flooding various social media platforms to complain about the rains; some have even resorted to hilarious statements and memes.

Have a look at a few reactions :

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 11:49 AM IST