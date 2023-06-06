Nepali Sherpa's Heroic Act: Saving Dying Climber on Mt. Everest Goes Viral | Twitter Video Screengrab (@JoePompliano)

A Nepali Sherpa, identified as Gelje, saved a dying man by hiking him for 6 hours on his back down the mountain to safety. The brave man was taking a private client up Mt. Everest on May 18 when he noticed a man, identified as a Malaysian climber named Ravichandran Tharumalingam, dying just 500 meters from the summit. Gelje ran over, wrapped him in a sleeping mattress, gave him oxygen, put him on his back, and took him to safety in a brave rescue whose video has now gone viral on social media.

Climber Slammed For Not Thanking Sherpa

The sad part is that the climber who survived did not thank his rescuer and thus drew the ire of people on social media. Tharumalingam wrote in an Instagram post, “I am alive today because I had the best and dedicated partners – the 14th Peals Expedition Co and Global Rescue Ins,” the climber said on Instagram."

He was met with backlash from netizens, and Gelje later very subtly put into words how he rescued Tharumalingam. Although he later put out a thank-you note for the Sherpa who saved his life.

Temperatures at the summit of Everest can dip to -30C or lower. Oxygen levels are such that climbers cannot last even a few minutes without the help of breathing apparatus.

This year, at least 12 climbers have died climbing Mt Everest. The number has broken many records, as it is the most in almost a decade.

The post that drew backlash from people | Instagram ravieverest

The post where the climber thanked the Sherpa for saving him | Instagram ravieverest

