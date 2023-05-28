International Everest Day 2023: 7 climbers who conquered the highest mountain and created a record

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023
On 29 May 1953, New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary and Sherpa mountaineer Tenzing Norgay became the first climbers to have reached the summit of Mount Everest and that's why, to honor them, this day is celebrated every year as Everest Day or Mount Everest Day
Junko Tabei was a Japanese mountaineer, author, and teacher. She was the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest on 16 May 1975
Avatar Singh Cheema (1933–1989) was the first Indian man and sixteenth person in the world to climb Mount Everest
In 1984, Bachendri Pal became the first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest
13-year-old Jordan Romero sets out to become the youngest climber to scale Mount Everest in 2010
Arishka Laddha, a six-year-old from Maharashtra's Pune city recently became the youngest Indian girl to climb the Mount Everest Base camp
