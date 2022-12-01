e-Paper Get App
NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar resigns after Adani takeover, netizens call his exit 'End of an Era'

From fellow journalists, politicians and commoners, many took to social media to react over Ravish Kumar's resignation from NDTV.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar resigns after Adani takeover, netizens call his exit 'End of an Era' | Twitter
After the takeover of NDTV by the Adani group that followed the resignations of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, renowned journalist Ravish Kumar, too, took to step down from the media outlet.

The Ramon Magasaysay award-winning news anchor who used to host the popular shows 'Prime Time', 'Ravish Ki Report', 'Hum Log' and 'Desh Ki Baat', resigned NDTV with immediate effect. Soon after Ravish Kumar announced his resignation to the masses, they began reacting towards it. Most fellow journalists and Twitterati called the scenario "End of an Era''

Check some reactions

article-image

