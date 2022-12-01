NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar resigns after Adani takeover, netizens call his exit 'End of an Era'

After the takeover of NDTV by the Adani group that followed the resignations of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, renowned journalist Ravish Kumar, too, took to step down from the media outlet.
The Ramon Magasaysay award-winning news anchor who used to host the popular shows 'Prime Time', 'Ravish Ki Report', 'Hum Log' and 'Desh Ki Baat', resigned NDTV with immediate effect. Soon after Ravish Kumar announced his resignation to the masses, they began reacting towards it. Most fellow journalists and Twitterati called the scenario "End of an Era''
Check some reactions
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)