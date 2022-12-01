NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar resigns after Adani takeover, netizens call his exit 'End of an Era' | Twitter

After the takeover of NDTV by the Adani group that followed the resignations of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, renowned journalist Ravish Kumar, too, took to step down from the media outlet.

The Ramon Magasaysay award-winning news anchor who used to host the popular shows 'Prime Time', 'Ravish Ki Report', 'Hum Log' and 'Desh Ki Baat', resigned NDTV with immediate effect. Soon after Ravish Kumar announced his resignation to the masses, they began reacting towards it. Most fellow journalists and Twitterati called the scenario "End of an Era''

Check some reactions

Ravish Kumar's resignation is truly end of an era. This means a large section of Hindi audience will not get to see sensible news on prime time on India's television. Importance of Ravish Kumar on TV's prime time amidst a pool of hateful anchors was something else. — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) November 30, 2022

Ravish Kumar resigned from NDTV India.

The man of utmost integrity stood up to his words. Salute, @ravishndtv pic.twitter.com/Qw41RZS3Qg — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) November 30, 2022