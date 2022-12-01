Adani's NDTV Takeover: Ravish Kumar launches YouTube channel after resignation, says 'Road ahead is not fixed but his courage is'; watch

Adnai's NDTV Takeover: Ravish Kumar reacts after resignation after 26 years, says 'this day had to come' | File Image

Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India resigned from the channel, following the exit of the founders of the channel Pranoy Roy and Radhika Roy from the PRRR.

In his first reaction after the resignation, Ravish said on his YouTube channel, "This day had to come soon or later; there are many news channels in this country, but all of them are Godi Media. They all claim to do journalism, but everything has been finished by them, including the basic principles of journalism."

Ravish wasn't doing the prime time show for a long time, "I was not doing the prime time show because I slowly wanted to fade away and not go all at once."

He further added, "Lakhs of students are studying to be journalist but they all will have to endup being brokers (dalal), because there is not place left to do journalism."

Ravish said, "A scared journalist gives birth to a dead citizen, right now the road is not clear, nothing is decided yet, and the only thing that is decided is my courage. You will be able to see me on my new YouTube channel, The Ravish Kumar Official. You won't be able to hear 'namaskar mein Ravish Kumar on NDTV ever again', I have resigned."

He further added, "You can't be logical when emotional, will address everything later on. Want to thank everyone at NDTV, former employees as well the current one."

As per the report, making the announcement, the channel in an internal mail stated, the resignation is effective immediately.

Here's what the company said in the mail

Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him: in the ‘crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally. Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades: his contribution has been immense, and we know he will be successful as he embarks on a new beginning.

NDTV takeover in Progress

This comes a day after, New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said that its promoter entity RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd has approved the resignation of Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy as directors on the firm's board.

The board has also approved the appointment of Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Chengalvarayan as directors on board of RRPRH with immediate effect.

From field reporter to Senior Executive Editor

Born in Jitwarpur village in Bihar, Kumar joined New Delhi Television Network (NDTV) in 1996 and worked his way up from being a field reporter.

After NDTV launched its 24-hour Hindi-language news channel - NDTV India - targeting the country's 422 million native speakers of Hindi, he was given his own daily show "Prime Time."

What is happening at NDTV?

The conglomerate, run by India's richest man Gautam Adani, in August acquired a little-known company that lent over Rs 400 crore to NDTV's founders more than a decade ago in exchange for warrants that allowed the company to acquire a stake of 29.18 per cent in the newsgroup at any time.

Post that, VCPL - the firm that the Adani group bought out - announced that it would launch an open offer on October 17 to buy an additional 26 per cent stake from minority shareholders of NDTV. However, the offer was delayed since SEBI had not given its approval to the open offer.