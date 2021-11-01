Nawab Malik and Devendra Fadnavis at loggerheads over latter's alleged connection with drug peddlers; netizens take sides

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday posted a photo of alleged drug peddler Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis and said that he has links with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The minister also claimed that Fadnavis is behind the transfer of Sameer Wankhede to the NCB.

Malik alleged that a person named Neeraj Gunde who is allegedly linked with Fadnavis used to visit the NCB office often.

"One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was financial head of famous River song by former CM's wife Amrita Fadnavis: Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure," Malik said.

"This is a matter relating to the illegal drugs business in Maharashtra. I demand CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue," Malik added.

Photograph of Jaideep Rana with Ex Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/Sxo1diTalX — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 1, 2021

चलो आज BJP और ड्रग्स पेडलर के रिश्तों पे चर्चा करते है pic.twitter.com/FVjbOQ8jvf — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Fadnavis on Monday refuted allegations and said that those who are connected with underworld and drugs should not level chanrges against him.

"Those who have relations with the Underworld should not speak about me. I will present evidence of Nawab Malik's relations with the Underworld. I am waiting for Diwali to pass," said Fadnavis, while speaking to media.

He also said that Malik is targeting Sameer Wankhede due to personal reasons and it is not necessary to reply to him every now and then. "I will consider filing criminal defamation against Malik," he added.

The entire argument has left netizens in shock who are now taking sides.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from Sanjay Jog.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:25 AM IST