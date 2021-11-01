Who are Jaideep Rana and Neeraj Gunde? How are they linked with former CM Devendra Fadnavis - Here's what Nawab Malik said

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has levelled some serious allegations against former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis by posting photos of the former CM and his wife with alleged drug peddler Jaipdeep Rana.

He also alleged that a person named Neeraj Gunde who is allegedly linked with Fadnavis used to visit the NCB office often.

"One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was financial head of famous River song by former CM's wife Amrita Fadnavis: Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure," Malik said.

"This is a matter relating to the illegal drugs business in Maharashtra. I demand CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue," Malik added.

Malik also said that is Fadnavis is hatching a plot to defame opponents and supervising appointments of officers in probe agencies to gain publicity and harass opponents. He also said that Fadnavis is master mind behind drug business in the state.

Here's what Nawab Malik claimed about the duo:

Nawab Malik claimed that links of Devendra Fadnavis with alleged drug peddler Jaideep Rana are quite deep

Jaideep Rana was the finance head of the song sung by Amruta Fadnavis (Mumbai River Anthem)

Jaideep Rana is currently in jail in connection with drug trafficking.

Malik also claimed that Neeraj Gunde was quite powerful during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis and he used to operate from Gunde's home.

He also said that Gunde now used to visit the NCB office often.

Malik also posted the details about the Song on Twitter and photos of Rana with Amruta and Devendra Fadnavis.

Details of 'River Song' which shows Jaydeep Rana as Finance Head.

Song sung by Ms. Amruta Fadnavis

Video shows Devendra Fadnavis and Sudhir Mungatiwar as actorshttps://t.co/LddkleoTaQ pic.twitter.com/lWnq2d4wF6 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 1, 2021

चलो आज BJP और ड्रग्स पेडलर के रिश्तों पे चर्चा करते है pic.twitter.com/FVjbOQ8jvf — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 1, 2021

Photograph of Jaideep Rana with Ex Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/Sxo1diTalX — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 1, 2021

Malik has been targeting NCB's Sameer Wankhede, who had led a raid on a cruise ship here during which drugs were allegedly recovered, for the past several days. He also allged that the links of BJP leaders with the matter.

The minister also reiterated the claim that the entire operation on the cruise ship on October 2, during which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was held among others, was "fake".

Malik has NCP also alleged earlier that Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 10:17 AM IST