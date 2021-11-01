e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:33 AM IST

Watch video: Nawab Malik posts photo of alleged drug peddler with Devendra Fadnavis and wife; claims link between former CM and him

The minister also claimed that Fadnavis is behind the transfer of Sameer Wankhede to the NCB.
Sanjay Jog
Advertisement

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday posted a photo of alleged drug peddler Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis and said that he has links with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The minister also claimed that Fadnavis is behind the transfer of Sameer Wankhede to the NCB and also alleged that the drug business is allegedly going on in Mumbai due to blessings of Fadnavis.

Malik has levelled some serious allegations against former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis by posting photos of the former CM and his wife with alleged drug peddler Jaipdeep Rana.

He also alleged that a person named Neeraj Gunde who is allegedly linked with Fadnavis used to visit the NCB office often.

"One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was financial head of famous River song by former CM's wife Amrita Fadnavis: Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure," Malik said.

"This is a matter relating to the illegal drugs business in Maharashtra. I demand CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue," Malik added.

Malik also said that is Fadnavis is hatching a plot to defame opponents and supervising appointments of officers in probe agencies to gain publicity and harass opponents. He also said that Fadnavis is master mind behind drug business in the state.

Here's what Nawab Malik claimed about the duo:

  • Nawab Malik claimed that links of Devendra Fadnavis with alleged drug peddler Jaideep Rana are quite deep

  • Jaideep Rana was the finance head of the song sung by Amruta Fadnavis (Mumbai River Anthem)

  • Jaideep Rana is currently in jail in connection with drug trafficking.

  • Malik also claimed that Neeraj Gunde was quite powerful during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis and he used to operate from Gunde's home.

  • He also said that Gunde now used to visit the NCB office often.

Malik also posted the details about the Song on Twitter and photos of Rana with Amruta and Devendra Fadnavis.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede, wife Kranti Redkar meet Ramdas Athawale;...
Advertisement
Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:33 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal