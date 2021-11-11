NationalEducationDay 2021: Twitterati pay tributes to Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

Every year on November 11th, India commemorates National Education Day. It is to honour Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's birth anniversary as India's first Union Education Minister.

He was a crucial architect of Independent India and was a freedom fighter, scholar, and distinguished educationist. He was in charge of establishing top educational agencies such as the AICTE and the UGC.

India commemorates Maulana Azad's contributions to nation-building on National Education Day. Every year, November 11 is commemorated in schools by holding numerous seminars, essay contests, rallies, and other activities.

In September 2008, India's Ministry of Human Resource Development designated Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's birthday to be celebrated as Education Day across the country.

India struggled to fully consolidate its institutions after independence.

Recognizing the importance of education in the development of a nation, the country's leaders moved their focus to education. Maulana Azad, in particular, functioned as the cause's flag bearer.

As the nation remembers Maulana Azad by spreading awareness on the importance of education, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to share tribute messages.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 10:09 AM IST