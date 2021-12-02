National Pollution Control Day 2021: Twitterati raise awareness on the harmful impact of pollution

Today, December 2, India marks National Pollution Prevention Day in honour of those who perished in the Bhopal gas disaster.

The industrial tragedy occurred in 1984, when the gas Methyl Isocyanate escaped and killed thousands of people.

Pollution of the environment has far-reaching effects on people's quality of life, both directly and indirectly.

Human actions are the primary cause, as they degrade the environment in a variety of ways.

Because everyone on the planet has the right to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and enjoy public lands, pollution prevention is a key worldwide priority.

This year, numerous states and cities, including the national capital Delhi, saw a significant increase in pollution levels during and after Diwali, despite the fact that firecrackers were banned in most areas.

The day's primary goals are to raise awareness about managing and mitigating industrial disasters, preventing pollution caused by industrial processes or human error, and informing people and businesses about the need of pollution control legislation.

The day also attempts to raise public awareness about pollution prevention in the areas of air, soil, noise, and water.

Have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to raise awareness on the importance of going green:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Netizens take to Twitter to raise awareness on the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery;...

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 12:12 PM IST