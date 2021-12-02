Netizens take to Twitter to raise awareness on the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery; have a look

Today marks The International Day for the Abolition of Slavery; a yearly event which is commemorated every year on December 2. This day has observed since 1986 by the United Nations General Assembly.

The world has made massive progress but there are a large number of people who are victims of slavery, maybe not the old traditional form of slavery, but the new modern forms. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), more than 40 million people worldwide are victims of modern slavery.

Although modern slavery is not defined in law, it is used as an umbrella term covering practices such as forced labour, debt bondage, forced marriage, and human trafficking. More than 150 million children are subject to child labour, accounting for almost one in ten children around the world. And women and girls are disproportionately affected by forced labour, accounting for 99% of victims in the commercial sex industry, and 58% in other sectors.

Essentially, it refers to situations of exploitation that a person cannot refuse or leave because of threats, violence, coercion, deception, and/or abuse of power.

Have a look at how netizens have done their bit to raise awareness on slavery:

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:37 AM IST