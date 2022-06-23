e-Paper Get App

NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless floats in space; check photo

The picture was taken in 1984

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
Image credit: Google

If you are bored, you need to check out NASA's social media handles. A photo of NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless II that was taken in February 1984 has gone viral on social media. The reason will blow your mind. In the now-viral picture, McCandless II is floating away from his shuttle untethered.

Media reports state that the the photo was taken when McCandless had to exit the space shuttle to practise for a satellite-repair mission. The picture received more than 1 lakh views on Twitter.

'Most-terrifying'

The image was posted by a science page who had captioned the picture as, "Perhaps the most-terrifying space photograph to date”.

According to a report published in The New York Times, McCandless was 170 miles above Earth's surface when he was clicked.

McCandless was a former United States Navy captain. In an interview with The Guardian, he had said that he was proud of the picture as he was representing mankind floating in space.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralNASA astronaut Bruce McCandless floats in space; check photo

