NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless floats in space; check photo

Image credit: Google

If you are bored, you need to check out NASA's social media handles. A photo of NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless II that was taken in February 1984 has gone viral on social media. The reason will blow your mind. In the now-viral picture, McCandless II is floating away from his shuttle untethered.

Media reports state that the the photo was taken when McCandless had to exit the space shuttle to practise for a satellite-repair mission. The picture received more than 1 lakh views on Twitter.

'Most-terrifying'

The image was posted by a science page who had captioned the picture as, "Perhaps the most-terrifying space photograph to date”.

Perhaps the most-terrifying space photograph to date. Astronaut Bruce McCandless II floats completely untethered, away from the safety of the space shuttle, with nothing but his Manned Maneuvering Unit keeping him alive. The first person in history to do so.

Credit: NASA pic.twitter.com/uapVOFwS2u — Curiosity (@Sciencenature14) June 20, 2022

According to a report published in The New York Times, McCandless was 170 miles above Earth's surface when he was clicked.

McCandless was a former United States Navy captain. In an interview with The Guardian, he had said that he was proud of the picture as he was representing mankind floating in space.

Read Also Kangana Ranaut's old comment against Uddhav Thackeray goes viral amid political crisis