Kangana Ranaut's old comment against Uddhav Thackeray goes viral amid political crisis

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known to speak her mind. She had bashed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray when the BMC demolished her Mumbai office in September 2020, alleging illegal construction. The demolition took place after the actress had a verbal argument with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Twitter.

As the Thackeray-led government faces a political crisis in Maharashtra, the old clip of Kangana, in which she is seen slamming the CM, has resurfaced.

Kangana said in the clip, "Uddhav Thackeray tujhe kya lagta hai ki tune film mafia ke saath milke mera ghar todke mujhse bahut bada badla liya hai? Aaj mera ghar toota hai kal tera ghamand tootega. Yeh waqt ka pahiya hai yaad rakhna hamesha ek jaisa nahin rehta."

(Uddhav Thackeray you feel that by breaking my home with help of film mafias, you have taken revenge on me? Today my home has been broken, tomorrow your arrogance will be shattered.)

