Nagpur: For Not Getting Tea, Doctor Stops Surgery And Exits Govt Hospital

Representative Image

In a shocking case reported from Nagpur, Maharashtra, a doctor walked out of the operation theatre and exited the government hospital for not being served tea. Identified as Dr Tejrang Bhalavi found himself unwell after conducting surgery on four women out of the total eight people administered at the healthcare and demanded a cup of chai to feel better. However, seeing a delay in the service, he left the premises leaving other patients unattended.

The incident surfaced from the Primary Health Center in Khat village of Nagpur where eight women were scheduled to undergo a family planning surgery. After successfully completing the surgeries of four of them, the doctor called in for some tea break. When the beverage took too long, he got frustrated and ended up cancelling other surgeries on list. The vasectomy procedure dated to November 3.

Media outlets pointed out that another doctor was called in to complete the remaining operations after Bhalavi left the premises upset with not being served tea. A probe was launched against Bhalavi for his irresponsible behaviour causing inconvenience to the patients. Clarifying the case, Bhalavi was quoted as saying that his health condition deteriorated due to skipping breakfast that day and he needed tea to refresh and feel better.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)