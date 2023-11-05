Agra: After Dropping Off Daughter, Doctor Dies While Deboarding Train; Shocking CCTV Video Surfaces

Dr. Lakhan Singh Galav died after coming under a moving train while trying to get down from a moving train in Agra at Raja Ki Mandi railway station on November 5 | X/Facebook

Agra: In a terrible incident, a person died a painful death after falling under a moving train while trying to alight from the train in Agra on Raja Ki Mandi railway station on Sunday (November 5). The body of the man was split into two as the train moved over his body.

The shocking and tragic incident was caught on the CCTV camera of the station.

Doctor had gone to drop daughter

The man who died after coming under the train was identified as Dr. Lakhan Singh Galav. He was a famous Laparoscopic surgeon in Agra.

He had gone to drop his daughter at the station and was trying to alight from the train. This is when the incident happened in which he lost his life.

The incident sent shockwaves across the city

Soon, the news of the doctor dying in the tragic accident spread and it sent shockwaves across the city.

People took to social media to pay tributes to the doctor and remembered him.

CCTV footage of the tragic incident in which the doctor lost his life after coming under the moving train while getting down from it.

Do not get down from running train

This is not the first time that a life has been lost due to trying to board or deboard from a running train. The Railways has time and again appealed to the people to not try and alight from a train in motion for the safety of passengers or those who come to see them off. However, negligence continues to claim lives on railway stations across the country.

