Mumbai News: RPF Jawan Dies After Being Run Over By Train At Kasara Station; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Mumbai: A 53-year-old Railway Protection Force head constable was run over by a train at Kasara Station in Thane district on Sunday. Dilip Sonwane was on the 11pm-7am shift at the Kalyan end beat of Kasara Station. A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet which shows the tragic moments when the jawan slipped down on the track in the gap between the moving train and the platform.

Sonwane Tried Alighting The Train To Help A Passenger

As per reports, the LTT-Kanpur Express arrived at Kasara Station’s Platform 1 at 6.49 am. Sonwane, carrying out his responsibilities, attended to the train upon its arrival. During this time, he responded to a call for assistance from some passengers inside one of the coaches.

As the train started moving, Sonwane tried to exit the coach. However, he lost his balance and fell into the gap between the platform and the train footboard. The constable suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.

The Incident Prevention Force stationed at Kasara arrived at the scene promptly and initiated all necessary protocols and formalities. Sonwane is survived by his wife and three children.

