My name is 'Kovid' and I'm not a virus, Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor's tweets go viral

Not just is COVID-19 making the headlines, now its also Mr. Kovid who got viral for his name. Talking to Twitter, Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor posted several funny texts and meme on the similarities of his name to the infectious virus.
One of the tweet that has created a buzz read, "My name is 'Kovid' and I'm not a virus." The tweet has been pinned by Kapoor since 2020.
My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus 🙄#COVID2019 #coronavirusus— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) February 12, 2020
He shared a Nityānanda Miśra's video of what the name 'Kovid' is all about and how it originated. "Very nice video!! For a really well-detailed explanation of my name," the tweet by Kapoor read. The video suggests that the Amarkosha has the mention of the name to mean a scholar, or a learned. Also, the term holds references from the Hanuman Chaleesa, holding similar meaning.
Watch video, here:
Very nice video!!— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 6, 2022
For a really well-detailed explanation of my name 😅 https://t.co/GF6iTdeDeE
Recollecting the problems Kapoor went through with the similar sounding name, he brought to notice that his friends ordered a cake on his 30th birthday which read, "Happy Birthday #Covid-30."
However, Kovid Kapoor is no threat to one's immune system. He is a man who topped competitive examinations and made it to the highlighting posters back in the years.
Take a look, here:
Finally found this tweet!— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 7, 2022
Was looking for this since last 2 😂 https://t.co/eg1LIIyJbZ
