My name is 'Kovid' and I'm not a virus, Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor's tweets go viral

Not just is COVID-19 making the headlines, now its also Mr. Kovid who got viral for his name. Talking to Twitter, Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor posted several funny texts and meme on the similarities of his name to the infectious virus.

One of the tweet that has created a buzz read, "My name is 'Kovid' and I'm not a virus." The tweet has been pinned by Kapoor since 2020.

My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus 🙄#COVID2019 #coronavirusus — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) February 12, 2020

He shared a Nityānanda Miśra's video of what the name 'Kovid' is all about and how it originated. "Very nice video!! For a really well-detailed explanation of my name," the tweet by Kapoor read. The video suggests that the Amarkosha has the mention of the name to mean a scholar, or a learned. Also, the term holds references from the Hanuman Chaleesa, holding similar meaning.

Watch video, here:

Advertisement

Very nice video!!

For a really well-detailed explanation of my name 😅 https://t.co/GF6iTdeDeE — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 6, 2022

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recollecting the problems Kapoor went through with the similar sounding name, he brought to notice that his friends ordered a cake on his 30th birthday which read, "Happy Birthday #Covid-30."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, Kovid Kapoor is no threat to one's immune system. He is a man who topped competitive examinations and made it to the highlighting posters back in the years.

Take a look, here:

Finally found this tweet!

Was looking for this since last 2 😂 https://t.co/eg1LIIyJbZ — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 7, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 05:57 PM IST