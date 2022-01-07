e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Kazakhstan's president says he gave order to open lethal fire on 'terrorists' without warning after days of unrest
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

My name is 'Kovid' and I'm not a virus, Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor's tweets go viral

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Not just is COVID-19 making the headlines, now its also Mr. Kovid who got viral for his name. Talking to Twitter, Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor posted several funny texts and meme on the similarities of his name to the infectious virus.

One of the tweet that has created a buzz read, "My name is 'Kovid' and I'm not a virus." The tweet has been pinned by Kapoor since 2020.

He shared a Nityānanda Miśra's video of what the name 'Kovid' is all about and how it originated. "Very nice video!! For a really well-detailed explanation of my name," the tweet by Kapoor read. The video suggests that the Amarkosha has the mention of the name to mean a scholar, or a learned. Also, the term holds references from the Hanuman Chaleesa, holding similar meaning.

Watch video, here:

Advertisement

Recollecting the problems Kapoor went through with the similar sounding name, he brought to notice that his friends ordered a cake on his 30th birthday which read, "Happy Birthday #Covid-30."

Advertisement

However, Kovid Kapoor is no threat to one's immune system. He is a man who topped competitive examinations and made it to the highlighting posters back in the years.

Take a look, here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Congratulations India' netizens acknowledge 150-crore mark milestone of COVID-19 vaccination 'Congratulations India' netizens acknowledge 150-crore mark milestone of COVID-19 vaccination

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 05:57 PM IST
Advertisement