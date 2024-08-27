 Muslim Family In Punjab Dresses Kid In Lord Krishna Costume, Video Goes Viral
A burqa-clad woman was seen stepping outside her house along with her boy who was styled as Lord Krishna. On the occasion of Krishna Jamnashtami, the Muslim family's way of participating in the celebration won the hearts of internet users.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Video: Muslim boy in Lord Krishna costume | Instagram

A video showing a Muslim family in Punjab, India who dressed its child in a Lord Krishna costume, a Hindu God, is going viral on social media. The footage is being widely circulated online praising in harmony and diversity in the country. It highlighted how the Muslim parents groomed their kid to resemble a Hindu deity allegedly for a school fancy dress show.

A burqa-clad woman was seen stepping outside her house along with her boy who was styled as Lord Krishna. On the occasion of Krishna Jamnashtami, the Muslim family was seen dressing up its child as the Hindu Lord. As the woman walked out, she sat on a two-wheeler rode by her husband. The skull cap-clad man ferried his wife and their child to school as the little one wore the costume and accessories like Lord Krishna.

Netizens comment in praise

The video was posted on the social media platform on August 26 and it has already gone viral with more than 53 million views and six million likes.

"This is our India" the video said while reflecting on how the Muslim family took part in the celebration and cultural festivities of Hindus with a charming gesture. As the video surfaced online, after being uploaded by an Instagram page named Punjab Locals, it garnered praise for its message of harmony and respect across different faiths and cultural happenings.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, netizens reacted to the video and called it the "Video of the day." "Maturity is when u understand it's politics who create quarrel between persons 🇮🇳 that's secularism, freedom to follow, respect everyone, everyone's religion," read a comment. Many users commented by terming the video to be "sweet" and "heart touching."

