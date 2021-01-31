'Mumbaikars see this everyday in local train': Twitter reacts to video of a scuffle on flight

While we have reported several rage incidents in commercial air travel, this one screams 'peak Delhi,' think netizens.

On Sunday, a video of a scuffle between two passengers on a plane went viral on Twitter. In the video, both the men are seen having a heated argument as their fellow passengers try to intervene and ask them to settle-down.

"Nobody speaks when I speak. You don't know who I am," the unruly passenger, embroiled in the brawl, says.

An onlooker, asking the man to cool-down says, "Aye hero baad main, abhi baith re."

Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, a user named @desimarthastew wrote, "People from Delhi - You don't know who I am

People from Mumbai - Aye hero baad main, abhi baith re."