'Mumbaikars see this everyday in local train': Twitter reacts to video of a scuffle on flight

While we have reported several rage incidents in commercial air travel, this one screams 'peak Delhi,' think netizens.
On Sunday, a video of a scuffle between two passengers on a plane went viral on Twitter. In the video, both the men are seen having a heated argument as their fellow passengers try to intervene and ask them to settle-down.
"Nobody speaks when I speak. You don't know who I am," the unruly passenger, embroiled in the brawl, says.
An onlooker, asking the man to cool-down says, "Aye hero baad main, abhi baith re."
Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, a user named @desimarthastew wrote, "People from Delhi - You don't know who I am
People from Mumbai - Aye hero baad main, abhi baith re."
While details of the flight and the passenger are still not known, netizens were quick to join the chorus and call it 'typical Delhi behaviour'. Meanwhile, others reacted to the 'aye hero' comment.
A user wrote, "I have spent 25 years of my life in Mumbai and few in other states. Nobody ever uses "You don't who I am"/ Who my Father is " argument here like Delhi. If anybody does, I think the reply from other person will be so comical that Rohit Shetty will use it next movie."
"Mumbaikars see this everyday in local train. This is too small a fight to give any importance to," wrote another user.
A user commented, "Effectively establishing the superiority of Mumbai trash talk over Delhi trash talk."
Check out the hilarious reactions here:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)