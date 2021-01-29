Watch: Bhai fans think Taylor Swift is saying 'I love you Salman Khan' in this viral clip

A clip from American singer Taylor Swift's 'Ready for it? ' song has sent Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's fans into a frenzy.
The tweet, which was shared Twitter user @GagasReputation, shows a GIF of the pop sensation inaudibly mouthing the lyrics of her song.
After it went viral, netizens decided lip-read the clip and came up with hilarious reactions.
"I love fish and pasta," wrote a user.
Another commented, "I love chai paratha."
But, Salman Khan's fans think Taylor Swift is saying 'I love you Salman Khan.'
After a user suggested that the singer is saying ''I love you Salman Khan," the tweet was liked by over 2.7k users.
"Can't see anything else now," wrote a user.
Another commented, "Cannot unsee, this is horrific!"
On the work front, Khan currently filming for his upcoming project 'Antim - The Final Truth' alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
It is reportedly a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama 'Mulshi Pattern'.
While the original was helmed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, the remake will be directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.
Salman Khan will also be seen in much-awaited 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.
Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.
