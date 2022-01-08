e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

Mumbai witnesses rain in January, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: City witnessed light thunders and showers early on Saturday morning. Scattered and cloudy sky are seen, along with cool breeze, according to the forecast.

Two consecutive Western disturbance will result in UAC over Rajasthan which will attracts high moisture from Arabian Sea. As a result, temperature in Mumbai will drop gradually from January 8 to 12 with maximum temperature being 28-27°C and minimum temperature will drop to 17-16°C.

According to the seven-day forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky till January 11.

Having experienced rains, Mumbaikars enjoyed the pleasant climate and took to share glimpses of the happy moment on social media. Not just the visuals of rains, but also netizens shared how they made the best of the time with the perfect rain-snack, pakodas.

Here are some reactions on #Mumbairains, take a look:

