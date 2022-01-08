Mumbai witnesses rain in January, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Mumbai: City witnessed light thunders and showers early on Saturday morning. Scattered and cloudy sky are seen, along with cool breeze, according to the forecast.
Two consecutive Western disturbance will result in UAC over Rajasthan which will attracts high moisture from Arabian Sea. As a result, temperature in Mumbai will drop gradually from January 8 to 12 with maximum temperature being 28-27°C and minimum temperature will drop to 17-16°C.
According to the seven-day forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky till January 11.
Having experienced rains, Mumbaikars enjoyed the pleasant climate and took to share glimpses of the happy moment on social media. Not just the visuals of rains, but also netizens shared how they made the best of the time with the perfect rain-snack, pakodas.
Here are some reactions on #Mumbairains, take a look:
Suprise visitor this morning #MumbaiRains @IndiaWeatherMan pic.twitter.com/02zKdYrtpC— Nishaan Shetty (@TheRedSentinel) January 8, 2022
Good morning weekend with rain #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/9eTbN7Lfba— Ramya G (@rgrocks50wapasi) January 8, 2022
#MumbaiRains— Prathamesh Dinis (@pwdesque) January 8, 2022
No one
Literally no one -
Me to clouds after off-season rains - pic.twitter.com/UcARLroI5C
#MumbaiRains— Rishikesh Jadhav (@rishiijadhav) January 8, 2022
Mom: It’s just 24°C and an unseasonal shower.. not even that cold!!
Me: pic.twitter.com/2hhQ3yh5LE
Rains? Seriously Mumbai 🙄#MumbaiRains #Mumbai #mumbaidiaries pic.twitter.com/ECAdDVjuln— Roshni Suvrna (@RoshniSuvrna) January 8, 2022
Overcast conditions, will it rain today? I did see the faintest of drizzles on the mobile screen. @IndiaWeatherMan #Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ci5jnw5v7u— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) January 8, 2022
Viral flu after seeing rain in January!!! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/hKZOu8ipq1— Tejas Naik (@Tejasnaik01) January 8, 2022
And here we go again, almost a third time this year #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ehp6AnkKNF— me aL (@oneallwyn) January 7, 2022
Sorry, here u go.. mixed with #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/7IvFGyjnA4— Ashley Fernandes 🔰 (@1daboi_911) January 8, 2022
It was raining in Mumbai in the morning. Rained in November December January. I have not seen such insecurity from anyone than rain. I won’t be surprised if it’s starting to snow. #Mumbairains— 🔰 Vaibhav Bhave 🔰 (@that_unitedman) January 8, 2022
More reasons to eat #dolo650— CS Jigar Shah (@FCSJigarShah) January 8, 2022
It's raining in #Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/miQYW1O3Mq
🌧 FIRST RAIN OF 2022 IS ALREADY HERE #MumbaiRains— Lakshmi R Iyer (@LakshmiRIyer) January 8, 2022
Mumbaikars to their ceiling fan's #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/S7ywXsskfK— OMCASM (@omcasmm) December 1, 2021
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)