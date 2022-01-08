Mumbai rains: City witnesses light thundering and rain, temperature drops

Mumbai: City witnessed light thunders and showers early on Saturday morning. Scattered and cloudy sky are seen, along with cool breeze, according to the forecast.

Two consecutive Western disturbance will result in UAC over Rajasthan which will attracts high moisture from Arabian Sea. As a result, temperature in Mumbai will drop gradually from January 8 to 12 with maximum temperature being 28-27°C and minimum temperature will drop to 17-16°C.

Ambient temperature in Mumbai continued to rise till Wednesday and maximum and minimum temperatures remained above normal. Starting January 1, the day and night temperatures have recorded a spike.

According to the seven-day forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky till January 11.

The mean minimum temperature for January is 17.3 degrees Celsius. The highest minimum temperature recorded in the last decade in the city was 23 degrees Celsius on January 11, last year.

Meanwhile, Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the early hours of Saturday.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Delhi NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat (UP) and Tizara (Rajasthan)," tweeted India Meteorological Department.

With rain lashing several parts of Delhi and the temperature dipping further, homeless people are taking refuge in night shelters. The Weather Department has predicted a cloudy sky for Delhi till January 9.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:16 AM IST