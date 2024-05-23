Mumbai Viral Video: Woman Performs Vulgar Dance Moves At Marine Drive For Instagram Reel

Woman Performs Vulgar Dance At Marine Drive | Instagram

Mumbai: A social media influencer was seen creating a reel at Marine Drive, Mumbai, by twerking and performing vulgar dance moves. In presence of public and the camera, she displayed some sensual dance steps, undoubtedly grabbing the attention of people there. Men were seen ogling at her as she hit the floor with her curvy grooves.

Watch video

The video showed dancer Manisha, a YouTuber and Instagram influencer, exhibiting her dancing skills on the iconic spot of Mumbai. The reel opened by her flaunting her light yellow lehenga at the windy dance floor and running away from the camera. No sooner, she threw some peppy twerking moves to woo people.

Video goes viral on Instagram

The clip was uploaded on Instagram by the dancer on May 23. Within hours of being posted online, her dance reel went viral and attracted more than a thousand likes. The vulgar dance reel garnered about 45,000 views on the social media platform.

Netizens seemed to have enjoyed her lusty dance moves. They shared 'heart' and 'clapping' emojis in the comments section. But her dangerous dance moves could have put people sitting on the platform at risk as they could have fallen onto the tetra-pods placed in an interlocking pattern below.

Similar dance reel of dancer Manisha

Recently, another video of this dancer took the internet by storm after it exposed her lingerie during her energetic moves.

During her commute in the Delhi Metro, she performed went dancing to the popular Bollywood song 'Kagaz Kalam Davaat.' She was seen twerking and belly dancing in the public transport. Accidentally, her inner garment got exposed during one of her sensual steps. This made the video bring trolls to her. She was slammed by internet users as "Besharam (Shameless)."